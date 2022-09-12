Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 1.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 1.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $88,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

