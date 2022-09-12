Guardian Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

