Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,263 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,377. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

