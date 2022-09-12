Guardian Capital LP Sells 512 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.87. 43,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $147.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

