Guardian Capital LP Sells 88,258 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,258 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up approximately 2.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of Open Text worth $123,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,091,000 after buying an additional 448,084 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,706. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.