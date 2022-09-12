Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 511 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.96 during trading on Monday. 3,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,895. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

