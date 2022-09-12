Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 87,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2,432.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 596,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 340,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 178,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 67,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,941. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

