Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 919 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 897,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after buying an additional 182,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,942 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $46.34. 308,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,910,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.