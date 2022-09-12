Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

