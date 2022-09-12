Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,392 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $137.88. 100,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,758. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.