Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 3,862 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FVC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

