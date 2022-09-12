Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $155.54. 32,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

