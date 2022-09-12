Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $49.84 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 311,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXP traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $160.89. 112,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.