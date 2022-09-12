Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 22,848 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

