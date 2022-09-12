Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 88,582 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,066. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

