Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.29. 22,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 519.63, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.