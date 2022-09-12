Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,276 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Shares of Intel stock remained flat at $31.46 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 737,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

