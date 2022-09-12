Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.80. 308,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

