Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

HAL stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

