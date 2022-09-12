Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director John Davidson Martin Wood Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director John Davidson Martin Wood acquired 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,000.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HPS.A stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.66. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$197.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.50.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
