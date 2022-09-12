Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director John Davidson Martin Wood Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director John Davidson Martin Wood acquired 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,000.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HPS.A stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.66. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$197.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

