Harber Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.85. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.87.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

