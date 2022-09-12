Harber Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.91 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,000. Netflix accounts for about 2.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.48. 107,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.