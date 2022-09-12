Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harber Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,809 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 5.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.