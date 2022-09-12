Harber Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000. Pegasystems accounts for about 3.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $12,769,000. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $10,151,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $8,928,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $8,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 7,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,966. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

