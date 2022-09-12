Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,022. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.73.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.