Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 79,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,399,653. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

