Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 241,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $353.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

