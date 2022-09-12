Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 458 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.79.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

