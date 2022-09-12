Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $197.23. 20,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

