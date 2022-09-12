Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 135,338 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,338 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

