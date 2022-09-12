Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 95.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the first quarter worth $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 24.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 119,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

CBTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,910. The stock has a market cap of $742.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.95. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

