Harrell Investment Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $145.43. 276,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

