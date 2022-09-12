Harris Associates L P Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.82% of Equifax worth $238,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,053,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after buying an additional 22,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

