Harris Associates L P Has $428.54 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 3.74% of Open Text worth $428,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,556,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,193,000 after buying an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,292,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,181,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Trading Up 2.1 %

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

