Harris Associates L P Sells 212,172 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harris Associates L P cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,172 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 179,774 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $6,153,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

SPGI traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $372.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

