Harvest Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,292. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

