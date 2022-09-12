Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Zynga accounts for about 2.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

ZNGA stock remained flat at $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

