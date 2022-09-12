Harvest Management LLC Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 6.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 69.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

