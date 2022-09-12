Harvest Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Harvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AECOM comprises 0.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

ACM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,337. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

