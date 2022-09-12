Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $345,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,112. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.