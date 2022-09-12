Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $83,560,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,957. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $461.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,505.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

