Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.79. 24,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,594. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

