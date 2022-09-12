Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 5,196 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.51. 236,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

