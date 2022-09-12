Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

MRVL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 265,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,616,523. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.