Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $7,151,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

