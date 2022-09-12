Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

GILD stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. 656,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

