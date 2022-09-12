Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,122,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 897,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910,047. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

