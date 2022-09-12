HBK Investments L P Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27, a PEG ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.