HBK Investments L P Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,950 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.