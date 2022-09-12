HBK Investments L P Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

HBK Investments L P reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.72% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,030. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

